close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

Usama, Ashfaq to play International Masters Squash in Rio

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Usama Khan and Ashfaq Hussain are to play International Masters Squash Open scheduled in Rio, Brazil, which begins on Saturday (today).

Both the players got visas on the recommendation of Executive Director of the event Daniel Colangelo and flew to the venue on Friday night. Usama, who won the final of consolation round of men’s premier category of Old Chang Kee Singapore Squash Open 2015 in Singapore, is a former national squash player.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports