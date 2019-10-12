Usama, Ashfaq to play International Masters Squash in Rio

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Usama Khan and Ashfaq Hussain are to play International Masters Squash Open scheduled in Rio, Brazil, which begins on Saturday (today).

Both the players got visas on the recommendation of Executive Director of the event Daniel Colangelo and flew to the venue on Friday night. Usama, who won the final of consolation round of men’s premier category of Old Chang Kee Singapore Squash Open 2015 in Singapore, is a former national squash player.