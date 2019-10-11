Hockey trials today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The one-day trials to select Pakistan team for the Olympic qualifying hockey matches against Holland will be held at the National Stadium in Lahore today (Friday).
An 18-member squad will be announced for the matches in Amstelveen on October 26-27. “Besides team members, around eight officials will accompany the team for the two matches,” a PHF official told ‘The News’.
ISLAMABAD: The one-day trials to select Pakistan team for the Olympic qualifying hockey matches against Holland will be held at the National Stadium in Lahore today (Friday).
An 18-member squad will be announced for the matches in Amstelveen on October 26-27. “Besides team members, around eight officials will accompany the team for the two matches,” a PHF official told ‘The News’.