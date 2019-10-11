close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
Hockey trials today

Sports

ISLAMABAD: The one-day trials to select Pakistan team for the Olympic qualifying hockey matches against Holland will be held at the National Stadium in Lahore today (Friday).

An 18-member squad will be announced for the mat­ches in Amstelveen on October 26-27. “Besides team members, around eight officials will accompany the team for the two matches,” a PHF official told ‘The News’.

