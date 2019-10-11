National Games’ torch reaches Lahore

LAHORE: The 33rd National Games’ torch Thursday reached Lahore College for Women University to an enthusiastic welcome from the students and national level players of the college.

Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) secretary Idris Haider Khawaja handed over the torch to college sports director Humaira Mughal who along with international athletes of the institute Sameera Sattar, Saman, Diana Baig, Nida Ikram, Manahil AHmed, Ghazala Amer, Maria Nazir, Sahrish Maqsood, Asima Lkram and Ghazala Saddique took a round of the college’s ground.

Also present on the occasion were Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) secretary Khalid Mahmood, M Abid Qadri, M Shafiq and Tahmina Asif.University vice chancellor Bushra Mirza, principal Mahrukh were congratulated for organising the torch relays

The torch then headed to Wapda Sports Complex where a similar ceremony was conducted after it was handed over to Wapda chairman Muzammil Hussain.