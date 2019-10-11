close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2019

Rs2.88m cheques distributed

Peshawar

HANGU: The government on Thursday distributed cheques worth Rs2.88 million among the people in Orakzai tribal district for allowing the security forces to stay in their houses during the operation against militants.

After distributing cheques at the Orakzai Headquarters in Hangu, Deputy Commissioner, Wasil Khan Khattak, said the government would also compensate the families whose relatives were killed and injured in the terror acts, besides damages to their houses. He urged the heads of the line-departments to ensure the presence of their subordinates and lower staff at the offices within a month, otherwise, legal action would be taken against them. Lauding the sacrifices rendered by the tribal people, the deputy commissioner said that they had cooperated with the security forces by allowing them to stay at their houses during militancy.

