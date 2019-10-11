Two members of dacoit gang nabbed

Islamabad :The Karachi Company Police arrested two members of a gang involved in dacoity cases and recovered cash, motorbike and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

The accused have been identified as Sher Ali Khan, resident of Waleed Colony, Peshawar and Waliyat Shah, resident of District Mardan. Police also recovered cash, motorbike and weapons from them.

During preliminary investigation, they confessed to commit dacoities along with their other accomplices in areas of Sabzi Mandi.