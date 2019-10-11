close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 11, 2019

Two members of dacoit gang nabbed

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 11, 2019

Islamabad :The Karachi Company Police arrested two members of a gang involved in dacoity cases and recovered cash, motorbike and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

The accused have been identified as Sher Ali Khan, resident of Waleed Colony, Peshawar and Waliyat Shah, resident of District Mardan. Police also recovered cash, motorbike and weapons from them.

During preliminary investigation, they confessed to commit dacoities along with their other accomplices in areas of Sabzi Mandi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad