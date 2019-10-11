close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
A
October 11, 2019

LHC judge urges timely decisions

Lahore

A
APP
October 11, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Thursday stressed the need for timely decisions on anti-terrorism and criminal cases.

He said delay in cases could not be tolerated, adding that it was needed to put focus on capacity building of judiciary. He was addressing a training workshop held for judges of anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) at the Punjab Judicial Academy. Justice Qasim Khan said that Punjab Judicial Academy was playing an effective role in enhancing capacity building of the judiciary.

Capacity building workshops and courses would help improve the skills, he said and added that it was the need of the hour that judges equipped themselves with case management skills to ensure timely justice. Punjab Judicial Academy DG Habibullah Amir also spoke on the occasion.

