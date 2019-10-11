Dentsu Advertising wins 49 International Awards at Spikes Asia 2019

Karachi: The Dentsu Group has won a total of 49 awards, across 14 categories, at the annual Spikes Asia Festival 2019, held in Singapore, from 25th to 27th of September. Dentsu Inc. won a Grand Prix in both the Digital Craft and Radio and Audio Categories, while Dentsu Webchutney (Bangalore) received a Grand Prix in the newly-established Creative e-Commerce Category - the highest award bestowed in that category. In total, the Group garnered 3 Grand Prix, 9 Gold Spikes, 13 Silver Spikes and 24 Bronze Spikes.

The President & CEO of Dentsu - Toshihiro Yamamoto expressed his pleasure and congratulated his teams on receiving these international accolades as; Dentsu is placed second in ‘Agency of the Year’, and second in ‘Network of the Year’, which recognizes the creative strength of the network as a whole. We are proud of our great performance over the past century, as Dentsu was founded in 1901 and it became the world’s largest Advertising Agency in 1964. Currently, the Capital investment of Dentsu Inc. is valued at 74,609.81 million yen.

The prestigious awards won by Dentsu in numerous categories included: 2 Gold, 2 Silver & 6 Bronze in ‘Brand Experience & Activation’ category. 1 Grand Prix & 1 Gold in ‘Creative e-Commerce’. 1 Silver & 4 Bronze in ‘Design’. 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze in ‘Digital’. 1 Grand Prix and 2 Bronze in ‘Digital Craft’. 3 Silvers in ‘Direct’. 2 Gold and 1 Bronze in ‘Entertainment’. 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze in ‘Film’. 1 Bronze in ‘Film Craft. 1 Gold, 1 Silver & 1 Bronze in ‘Media’. 2 Silver in ‘Mobile’. 1 Gold, 1 Silver & 2 Bronze in ‘Public Relations’ and 1 Silver & 2 Bronze in ‘Print & Outdoor Craft’, along with; 1 Grand Prix in ‘Radio & Audio’ category.***