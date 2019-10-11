close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 11, 2019

Gauff, 15, reaches first WTA quarter-final

Sports

AFP
October 11, 2019

LINZ, Austria: American teenager Coco Gauff reached her maiden WTA quarter-final on Wednesday, assuring herself of a place in the world top 100 for the first time. Gauff, currently ranked at 110, was 4-6, 6-4, 2-0 ahead when Ukrainian opponent Kateryna Kozlova retired from their Linz second round clash with a left leg injury.

At 15 years and 214 days, she is the youngest player to reach the last-eight at a WTA event since January 2005 when Sesil Karatancheva made the quarter-finals at the Gold Coast, aged 15 years and 153 days. “It’s a good accomplishment,” said Gauff.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports