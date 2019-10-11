Gauff, 15, reaches first WTA quarter-final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LINZ, Austria: American teenager Coco Gauff reached her maiden WTA quarter-final on Wednesday, assuring herself of a place in the world top 100 for the first time. Gauff, currently ranked at 110, was 4-6, 6-4, 2-0 ahead when Ukrainian opponent Kateryna Kozlova retired from their Linz second round clash with a left leg injury.
At 15 years and 214 days, she is the youngest player to reach the last-eight at a WTA event since January 2005 when Sesil Karatancheva made the quarter-finals at the Gold Coast, aged 15 years and 153 days. “It’s a good accomplishment,” said Gauff.
LINZ, Austria: American teenager Coco Gauff reached her maiden WTA quarter-final on Wednesday, assuring herself of a place in the world top 100 for the first time. Gauff, currently ranked at 110, was 4-6, 6-4, 2-0 ahead when Ukrainian opponent Kateryna Kozlova retired from their Linz second round clash with a left leg injury.
At 15 years and 214 days, she is the youngest player to reach the last-eight at a WTA event since January 2005 when Sesil Karatancheva made the quarter-finals at the Gold Coast, aged 15 years and 153 days. “It’s a good accomplishment,” said Gauff.