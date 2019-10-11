Gauff, 15, reaches first WTA quarter-final

LINZ, Austria: American teenager Coco Gauff reached her maiden WTA quarter-final on Wednesday, assuring herself of a place in the world top 100 for the first time. Gauff, currently ranked at 110, was 4-6, 6-4, 2-0 ahead when Ukrainian opponent Kateryna Kozlova retired from their Linz second round clash with a left leg injury.

At 15 years and 214 days, she is the youngest player to reach the last-eight at a WTA event since January 2005 when Sesil Karatancheva made the quarter-finals at the Gold Coast, aged 15 years and 153 days. “It’s a good accomplishment,” said Gauff.