close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 10, 2019

Hong Kong Squash Open scrapped over political unrest

Sports

AFP
October 10, 2019

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong Squash Open has become the latest international sports event to be called off because of the unprecedented political unrest gripping the city.

The international hub has been shaken by four months of massive pro-democracy protests which have seen increasingly violent clashes between hardcore demonstrators and the police, as well as regular disruptions to transport.

A string of high-profile entertainment and sports events have been cancelled as a result, and Hong Kong´s premier squash event, scheduled for December, became the latest casualty on Tuesday. “Hong Kong Squash has decided, after careful consideration and extensive discussions with our key stakeholders, to postpone the 2019 Everbright Sun Hung Kai Hong Kong Squash Open... to next year,” organisers said in a statement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports