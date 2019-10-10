Vawda questions Sindh CM’s statement on Irsa composition

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has taken strong exception of the statement of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on the issue of nomination of one additional member of Indus River System Authority (Irsa) exclusively from Sindh.

He said that appointment of additional member from Sindh is not covered under the Irsa Act, 1992 as each province can nominate one member of Irsa.

He said the Chief Executive Order of 2000 granting Sindh the favour of nominating federal member in addition to the one already appointed by it was unauthorised and illegal as the Irsa Act was not accordingly amended in the light of martial law-era executive order. Moreover, he said, this order has already been suspended by the Supreme Court of Pakistan who allowed the federal government to nominate its own member on Irsa to ensure neutrality and credibility of the body. The minister also maintained that the Punjab had strong reservations on the presence of two members from Sindh at Irsa while none represented the Federation.

Vawda further informed that the prime minister has already considered the request of the Sindh chief minister on the issue and directed him to fill the post of federal member Irsa strictly in line with the stipulation of the Irsa Act for which the ministry has started the process of nomination as per law. He said that he is open for lawful suggestions but not for dictation. He added that both the Act and the judgment of the Supreme Court clearly empower the federal government in this regard and will accordingly exercise its legal authority.