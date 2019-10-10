Cholistan Blind Cricket Trophy 2019: Bahawalpur, Peshawar reach final

LAHORE: Bahawalpur and Peshawar reached in the final of Cholistan Blind Cricket Trophy 2019 being played at Yahim Yar Khan.

On day three of the tournament on Wednesday, two more matches were played at Abbasiya Sports Complex. The final of the event will be played between Peshawar Panthers and Bahawalpur Deers at the same venue on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Bahawalpur Deers beat Peshawar Panthers by eight wickets with man of the match award went to M Rashid. Bahawalpur Deers won the toss and elected to field first. Peshawar Panthers piled up a huge total of 209 runs without losing a wicket. Badar Munir played outstanding innings of 133* runs with the help of 17 4s & one six off 72 balls. That was Badar’s second century in as many as matches. Mohsin Khan made 56 runs off 50 balls. Bahawalpur Deer’s start wasn’t ideal; Haroon Khan was caught in the 2nd over. Zafar Iqbal got out after scoring 18 quick runs. Later Matiullah and M Rashid played splendidly for the 3rd wicket and guided their team home in the 20th over of their innings. M Rashid made 98 runs off 57 balls, he hit 12 4s. Matiullah made 54 runs off 45 balls. Bahawalpur lost two wickets during run chase.

In the second match, Islamabad Falcons beat Lahore Lions by eight wickets.Lahore lions won the toss and decided to bat first. M Akram and Nisar Ali batted the whole 20 overs and made 193 runs for the loss of 1 wicket that was M Akram who made 108 runs off 70 balls and was lbw in the last over. Nisar made unbeaten 60 runs. Anees Javed was the only bowler for Islamabad to claim the only wicket.

In reply, Islamabad Falcons openers Anees Javed and Sana Ullah provided a solid platform and made 160 runs in the first wicket partnership. Sana Ullah was dismissed after scoring 65 runs off 44 balls, caught and bowled by Karmran Akhter. Anees Javed stood tall and played Captain’s knock of 94 runs not out. Islamabad chased the target in 19th over for the loss of 2 wickets. Later, Anees Javed was named the man of the match.