AIOU admissions in matric, FA continue with late fee

Islamabad:Regional Director (Rawalpindi) Dr. Tauqir Ahmed Khan has said that the Allama Iqbal Open University has allowed the students of Matric and FA who could not submit their admission fee for the Autumn semester to submit their fee with Rs50 as late fee charges till October 15, says a press release.

He said the admissions in BA Programme (Associate degree), Mass Communication, Urdu, English, Pak Studies, Library and Information Science, Gender Studies, Instructional Designer Technology, and other BA and Master level programmes are continued till October 15.

The admission forms can be submitted to any branch of MCB, ABL, and First Women Bank. Further information about the admissions is available at Allama Iqbal Open University Web site http: aiou.edu.pk.