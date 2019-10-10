Pakistan, China to improve access to technology

Islamabad :A Memorandum of Understanding on Improving Access to Assistive Technology was signed between the Ministry of National Health Services and the Chinese Disabled People’s Federation (CDPF). The landmark agreement will benefit millions of disabled persons, not only in Pakistan and China, but in all countries that are part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The MoU was one of the three MoUs signed by the two countries during the PM’s visit to China. Having signed the agreement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza hoped that Pakistan’s emerging industry in this area would also benefit through industrial cooperation. China has the world’s largest assistive technology industry. “This will further enhance the existing bilateral relations, friendship and cooperation between the two countries especially in the field of Public Health and Medical Research to promote health services for the welfare of the people of Pakistan,” he stated.

China has the largest number of disabled people (86 million). Pakistan has championed the cause of assistive technology globally and continues to successfully lead efforts to advocate for access of those in need across the world. The Pakistan-led resolution on Improving Access to Assistive Technology was passed by World Health Assembly in 2018.

Dr. Zafar will also be speaking at a high-level event on assistive technology today (Thursday) in Beijing.