Huzaifa to face Shoaib in ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis semis

KARACHI: Pakistan secured a birth in the finals with two players facing each other in the semi-finals of ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championship in Islamabad on Wednesday.
Huzaifa Abdur Rehman and Shoaib Khan moved into the semi-finals and are up against each other after the completion of quarter-finals in singles category.
Sixth seed Shoaib thrashed Chen-Yu Lu from Taipei 6-0, 6-2. Second seed Huzaifa smashed unseeded Gunuk Kang from Korea 6-1, 6-0. Unseeded Dong Hwan Kim from Korea stunned top seed Daniel Webb from Britain 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Third seed Min-Joon Kim from Korea beat Yu-Shun Lai from Taipei 6-3, 6-1.
In the other semi-final, Dong Hwan is up against Min-Joon. In boys’ doubles quarter-finals, Pakistan’s top seed pair Shoaib and Huzaifa beat the unseeded duo of Gunuk Kang from Korea and Curtis Hong Tseng Tan from Hong Kong 6-2, 6-1.
The unseeded pair of Luca Emanuel Knese from Germany and Kavisha Ratnayake from Sri Lanka stunned the second seed Pakistani duo of Ahmed Kamil and Saqib Hayat 7-5, 4-6, 10-3.
Third seed pair of Nauman Aftab of Pakistan and Erikin Tootoonchi Mobhadam from Iran overpowered the unseeded Pakistani duo of Zalan Khan and Subhan Bin Salik 7-6(2), 6-3.
Fourth seed Korean pair of Dong Hwan Kim and Min-Joon Kim won against the unseeded Taipei duo of Yu-Shun Lai and Chen-Yu Lu 6-3, 3-6(10-5).
