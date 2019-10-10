Woman arrested on cybercrime charges in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime Wing has claimed to have arrested a woman on charges of involvement in cybercrime activities by using an illegal gateway.



The spokesman for the FIA’s Sindh chapter said a raid was conducted by the FIA Cybercrime Karachi along PTA officials on directions issued by the deputy director of the cyber wing to unearth illegal gateway exchange, causing a huge loss to the government exchequer.

The raid was carried out on a house in Nazimabad No 2 during which they seized illegal equipment seven gateway, six eight ports, a sixteen ports device, a TP link router, three laptops, Internet USB and 175 SIMs.

A woman, identified Sidra Kaleem, was found running the business on the spot. She was arrested and an FIR registered against her and others under sections 13, 14, 16 and 17 of the PECA 2016 read with Section 31 of the Pak Telecom reorganization Act 1996 read with sections 420 and 109 of the PPC.

It happened for the very first time that a woman was found to be operating the gray exchange. It is highly likely that there are others involved in this illegal VoIP business, and raids are in progress to make arrests in order to capture Amir Zaman, Ali Asfi, Sajood and other suspects involved in this case.