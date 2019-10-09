National Resilience Day observed in Punjab

MULTAN: Rescue 1122 staff on Tuesday observed the National Resilience Day and organised an awareness walk to create awareness regarding precautions and early arrangements to prevent from disasters.

The awareness walk and flag march started form Kalma Chowk and culminated at Chowk Kutchehry where the participants distributed pamphlets among the citizens.

The awareness walk participants led by District Emergency Officer Dr Kalimullah informed the people about the observance of the National Resilience Day. Each year, October 8 was observed to commutate in the memory of injured and killed people fell to the pray of disasters, he added.

Dr Kalimullah said that the day was observed to remember those who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake of 2005. The day observes to express solidarity and sympathy with the families affected by natural calamities, he informed.

Dr Kalimullah underlined the need for strengthening the District Disaster Management Authorities to implement policy and plans at local level in the wake of natural calamities. He said that more than 1,000 people had lost their lives in 2008 earthquake. He said that awareness was compulsory to make safe society and prevent from happening of accidents. He underlined the need for making a system to help combating with accidents and emergencies in a better way.

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad has said that it is vital to create awareness regarding safety from natural disasters by taking safety measures. He said this while addressing a function in connection with the National Resilience Day here on Tuesday.

DO Elementary Muhammad Pervaiz, DO Civil Defense Muhammad Ashfaq, DO Emergency Umar Akbar, Danish Mirza, rescue workers, volunteers of Civil Defence and officers of various departments attended the function. The DC said that human beings faced disasters several times in the past. However, it was needed to take steps to reduce losses in natural disasters. He old that the government had taken several steps after the earthquake of 2005, which claimed several lives. Later, the DC also led an awareness walk while Rescue 1122 teams also held a flag march.

NANKANA SAHIB: The Rescue 1122 staff on Tuesday observed the National Resilience Day here. In this connection, a rally was taken out from District Courts Road which concluded at Hockey Stadium Nankana. It was led by Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad.

The participants were carrying placards and banners. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that advanced and proper arrangements could minimise the losses of natural calamities. District Emergency Officer Muhammad Akram said that Rescue 1122 Nankana was equipped with advanced equippments to cope with crisis.