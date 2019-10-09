PTI govt pushing country towards decline: Siraj

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the prime minister’s complaint against lack of patience among Pakistanis is tantamount to admitting his own government’s failure.

In a statement issued from JI headquarters in Mansoora, Lahore, on Tuesday, he said it seemed the present rulers could not bring betterment in any sector even if they availed 100 years to rule over country. Imran Khan’s government, he added, was pushing country towards further decline due to lack of planning and wrong policies.

The government, said Senator Sirajul Haq, turned the entire country into a ‘langar khana’ with no plan to check rising unemployment, inflation and poverty He said the PTI had promised a change in first 100 days of its government but it had taken not a single step towards betterment of people even after passage of 350 days. The people, he said, were desperate because the government exposed itself before them. He added that those who claimed to turn Pakistan a Madina-like-state were taking direction from the West for every move.

The JI chief announced that women of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will hold an Azadi March in Islamabad on October 16. The JI will organize the march to express solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) is organizing “Kashmir Solidarity Conference” in Islamabad on October 10 (Friday). AJK Prime Minister Sardar Farooq Haidar, GB CM Hafeezur Rahman, MYC President Abul-Khair Zubair, JI chief Sirajul Haq and others will speak on occasion.