Calgary women protest against atrocities in IOK

CALGARY: A Kashmir women’s rally was taken out by Pakistani and Kashmiri women to draw world’s attention towards plight of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in Calgary, the third largest city of Canada, said a press release.

The participants of the rally held at Pairne Wind Park, were carrying placards which were inscribed with slogans “We stand with Kashmiris” and ‘ Kashmir needs world’s attention’. A considerable number of house wives, working ladies and students joined the rally on a short notice.

The organisers Ms Shahnas Munir, Dr Fauzia and Dr Samina Bajwa led the protest event which was also joined by women from countries of other origins and Sikh community living in Calgary.

The speakers demanded of the Canadian Government to use its influence to force India take back decision of annexation of Occupied Kashmir and lift over two months continuous curfew.They also demanded implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions which guarantee Kashmiris, their right to self-determination.