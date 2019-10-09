close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

Firdous Ashiq Awan calls on CM Punjab

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information & Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office here Tuesday. Matters relating to mutual interest, measures taken for providing relief to the masses, and various welfare projects were discussed during the meeting.

The chief minister and Special Assistant to PM strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir and expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiris. Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had fought the Kashmir case as Ambassador of Kashmir at every forum in an effective manner.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that effective legislation for removing the hurdles in the way of providing relief to the masses was a self-evident proof of the Punjab government’s performance. Reforms in various sectors will ensure social security of impecunious strata of society.

