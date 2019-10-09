close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

Replies sought on TLP petition

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought replies from the provincial and city governments on a petition by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) against the denial of permission to hold its “Kashmir Conference” at Minar-i-Pakistan.

A counsel appeared on behalf of the party and argued that holding a peaceful gathering was a fundamental right of every citizen or any political party. He claimed that the TLP was the fourth biggest party in the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan