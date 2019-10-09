Replies sought on TLP petition

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought replies from the provincial and city governments on a petition by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) against the denial of permission to hold its “Kashmir Conference” at Minar-i-Pakistan.
A counsel appeared on behalf of the party and argued that holding a peaceful gathering was a fundamental right of every citizen or any political party. He claimed that the TLP was the fourth biggest party in the country.
