Two Pakistanis killed in Serbia laid to rest

LANDIKOTAL: Two persons, who had died in Serbia last week, were laid to rest in Landikotal on Tuesday. One Gohar Ali Shinwari and Shah Niaz Shinwari drowned in a water pond in Serbia a week ago and had died.

On the request of the Pakistani Embassy and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, the Serbian authorities shifted the bodies of the deceased on Tuesday. They were laid to rest at native graveyards in Landikotal.