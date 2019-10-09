close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

Two Pakistanis killed in Serbia laid to rest

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

LANDIKOTAL: Two persons, who had died in Serbia last week, were laid to rest in Landikotal on Tuesday. One Gohar Ali Shinwari and Shah Niaz Shinwari drowned in a water pond in Serbia a week ago and had died.

On the request of the Pakistani Embassy and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, the Serbian authorities shifted the bodies of the deceased on Tuesday. They were laid to rest at native graveyards in Landikotal.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan