PML-N to join Fazl’s march if allowed by Nawaz

LAHORE: The PML-N will decide about joining JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's march and sit-in in Islamabad once party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif gives a final go-ahead to the party leadership in this regard.
PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will meet the party head and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday at Kot Lakhpat Jail to get the final go-ahead about participation in the Oct-27 ‘Azadi March’, sources told The News. He is expected to carry detailed proposals by top leadership of PML-N for review of Nawaz Sharif. The proposals containing the detailed pros and cons of joining the anti-government movement will be chalked out by the top leadership of the party at a meeting to be chaired by Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday (today) at his residence in Model Town, sources said.
Earlier, Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of PML-N Rehbar Committee on Tuesday and discussed proposals to join Falzur Rehman’s Azadi March. The meeting was of the view that PML-N leadership, especially Nawaz Sharif, had taken a principled decision to join the Azadi March, keeping in view the basic purpose of the movement i.e. to rid the country of “an incompetent, selected and vision-less government”. They leaders said the PTI-led government had brought country’s vital sectors on the verge of disaster. Sources said the Azadi March modus operandi would be finalised after the go-ahead given by Nawaz Sharif.
