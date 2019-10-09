US House body asks India to lift restrictions in IOK

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Affairs Committee of United States House of Representatives has asked India to lift the communication blackout in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). In a statement, the committee said, "India’s communication blackout in Kashmir is having a devastating impact on the lives and welfare of Kashmiris. "It’s time for India to lift these restrictions and afford Kashmiris the same rights and privileges as any other Indian citizen," it added.