Criminal appeals of SC Peshawar Registry ended: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Tuesday expressed gratitude over end of criminal appeals in SC Peshawar Registry.

The Chief Justice made these remarks while heading a three-member bench while hearing a case through video-link from SC Peshawar Registry regarding illegal appointments of Faizan Khanand Behzad Hussain in Hazar Khawani Primary School.

The chief justice remarked that by the grace of Allah Almighty all the criminal appeals of Peshawar Registry ended today. He said that these sought of appeals already ended in Karachi and Quetta while all this happened due to the kindness of God and cooperation of the people.

He said that Lahore is the next target for ending the criminal appeals and expressed commitment that the criminal appeals of Lahore will also turn zero marks in seven to ten days. During the course of proceedings, the court disposed of the matter while giving observations and remarked that appointments should be made in accordance with the law.

The bench remarked that all appointments must have a clear merit standard and appointments should be made after verification of the identity card and domicile.

The court observed that PHC ordered the recruitment of Faizan Khan and Behzad Hussain. The Chief Justice asked how can the Peshawar High Court violate the law. The law states that both the identity card and the domicile must be verified before appointments, he added.

The Chief Justice questioned how can the Peshawar High Court allow appointments by relying solely on the domicile. There is no valid way to verify a domicile by simply sitting in the DC office, he added. He remarked that the inquiry committee's report came against the appointment.