Struggling Lyon plan to dismiss coach Sylvinho

LYON: Lyon have decided to sack Brazilian coach Sylvinho just 11 matches into the season after a dreadful run of form, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona full-back only took over at the Groupama Stadium in May to replace Bruno Genesio. “OL have decided to implement a procedure which can lead to the termination of the contract of Sylvio Mendes Campo Junior (Sylvinho),” read a Lyon statement.

It was his first role as a head coach. Despite losing key players, including Ferland Mendy, Tanguy Ndombele and Nabil Fekir, in the close-season, Sylvinho made a dream start as Lyon won 3-0 at Monaco and thrashed Angers 6-0 in their first two games. But they have not won a league match since and have slipped to within a single point of the bottom two.