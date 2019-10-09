Struggling Lyon plan to dismiss coach Sylvinho

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LYON: Lyon have decided to sack Brazilian coach Sylvinho just 11 matches into the season after a dreadful run of form, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.
The former Arsenal and Barcelona full-back only took over at the Groupama Stadium in May to replace Bruno Genesio. “OL have decided to implement a procedure which can lead to the termination of the contract of Sylvio Mendes Campo Junior (Sylvinho),” read a Lyon statement.
It was his first role as a head coach. Despite losing key players, including Ferland Mendy, Tanguy Ndombele and Nabil Fekir, in the close-season, Sylvinho made a dream start as Lyon won 3-0 at Monaco and thrashed Angers 6-0 in their first two games. But they have not won a league match since and have slipped to within a single point of the bottom two.
