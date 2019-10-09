Huzaifa, Shoaib reach ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Khan reached the quarter-finals of ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad, on Tuesday.

In boys’ singles second round, sixth seed Shoaib Khan of Pakistan beat Shamsutdinov Oybekimirzo from Uzbekistan 6-2, 6-0. Second seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman of Pakistan thrashed unseeded Aryan Giri from Nepal 6-1, 6-0.

Top seed Daniel Webb from Britain beat unseeded Fayzullaev Ibrokhim from Uzbekistan 6-2, 6-2 and Dong Hwan Kim from Korea thrashed Yahya Luni of Pakistan 6-0, 6-0.

Third seed Min-Joon Kim from Korea overpowered unseeded Ratnayake Kavisha from Sri Lanka 6-3, 7-6(5) and Yu-Shun Lai from Taipei smashed Hamid Israr Gul of Pakistan 6-0, 6-1. Unseeded Chen-Yu Lu from Taipei stunned fourth seed Knese Luca Emanuel from Germany 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Unseeded Gunuk Kang from Korea surprised eighth seed Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan 6-1, 6-2. In the first round of boys’ doubles category, the Taipei pair of Yu-Shun Lai and Chen Yu Lu defeated the Pakistani duo of Huzaifa Khan and Talha Khan 6-1, 6-3.

The pair of Zalan Khan and Subhan Bin Salik of Pakistan overpowered the duo of Aryan Giri from Nepal and Hamid Gul of Pakistan 4-6, 6-0, 10-8. The Pakistani pair of Osama Khan and Sami Zeb Khan was beaten by Gunuk Kang from Korea and Curtis Hong Tseng Tan from Hong Kong 1-6, 2-6.

The Pakistani pair of M Hadin and Ahmed Nael was defeated by Luca Emanuel Knese from Germany and Kavisha Ratnayake from Sri Lanak 2-6, 3-6.