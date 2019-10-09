MoU signed

KARACHI: Tabba Kidney Institute signs MoU with Department of Physiology University of Karachi in the presence of Dr Aqeel (COO Tabba Kidney Institute) and Dr Tabbasum Mehboob (Dean Faculty of Sciences UoK). Dr Sharjeel Saulat (HoD Urology, Director Surgeries), Dr Diloo Raja (HoD Anesthesia Department) and Ms Sana Tariq (Research Officer) signed the MoU from Tabba Kidney Institute while Dr Tabassum Mehboob (Dean Faculty of Sciences, UoK), Prof. Taseer Ahmed (HoD Physiology) and Dr Ghazala Yasmeen (Assistant Professor UoK) were the signatories from University of Karachi.***