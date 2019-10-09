close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 9, 2019

MoU signed

Karachi

 
October 9, 2019

KARACHI: Tabba Kidney Institute signs MoU with Department of Physiology University of Karachi in the presence of Dr Aqeel (COO Tabba Kidney Institute) and Dr Tabbasum Mehboob (Dean Faculty of Sciences UoK). Dr Sharjeel Saulat (HoD Urology, Director Surgeries), Dr Diloo Raja (HoD Anesthesia Department) and Ms Sana Tariq (Research Officer) signed the MoU from Tabba Kidney Institute while Dr Tabassum Mehboob (Dean Faculty of Sciences, UoK), Prof. Taseer Ahmed (HoD Physiology) and Dr Ghazala Yasmeen (Assistant Professor UoK) were the signatories from University of Karachi.***

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi