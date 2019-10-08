Sri Lanka clinch T20I series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A blend of questionable team selection and a familiar middle-order collapse saw Pakistan lose to Sri Lanka by 35 runs in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Monday.
The result saw Sri Lanka take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It was the inexperienced islanders' first-ever win over Pakistan in a bilateral T20I series.
The hosts needed a victory in order to keep the series alive but a poor display of bowling allowed the visitors to post a sizable 183-run target.
The target should still have been gettable for a side playing in their own backyard but a sequence of three wickets in four balls wrecked the Pakistani middle-order, left the run chase in tatters, and eventually leaving too much to do for the lower-order batters who tried their best but to no avail.
The pivotal game saw coach Misbahul Haq and co make a plethora of questionable selection calls. Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal, who had failed in the first T20I, were retained whereas the in-form Iftikhar Ahmed was sacrificed in favour of Fakhar Zaman, who contributed just six runs to the team’s losing cause.
The turning point: The eight over of the run chase was when the match took a decisive turn against Pakistan. Wuninda Hasaranga took three wickets in four balls and broke the Pakistani batting line-up’s back. Pakistan never recovered.
LAHORE: A blend of questionable team selection and a familiar middle-order collapse saw Pakistan lose to Sri Lanka by 35 runs in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Monday.
The result saw Sri Lanka take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It was the inexperienced islanders' first-ever win over Pakistan in a bilateral T20I series.
The hosts needed a victory in order to keep the series alive but a poor display of bowling allowed the visitors to post a sizable 183-run target.
The target should still have been gettable for a side playing in their own backyard but a sequence of three wickets in four balls wrecked the Pakistani middle-order, left the run chase in tatters, and eventually leaving too much to do for the lower-order batters who tried their best but to no avail.
The pivotal game saw coach Misbahul Haq and co make a plethora of questionable selection calls. Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal, who had failed in the first T20I, were retained whereas the in-form Iftikhar Ahmed was sacrificed in favour of Fakhar Zaman, who contributed just six runs to the team’s losing cause.
The turning point: The eight over of the run chase was when the match took a decisive turn against Pakistan. Wuninda Hasaranga took three wickets in four balls and broke the Pakistani batting line-up’s back. Pakistan never recovered.