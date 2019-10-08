PA session withoutOpp leader futile: PML-N

LAHORE: PML-N leader and former speaker of Punjab Assembly, Rana Iqbal Khan, has warned that convening a session of Punjab Assembly without issuing production orders for the leader of the opposition Hamza Shahbaz Sharif would be unjustified and futile.

He was addressing a meeting of the PML-N parliamentary party at the party secretariat on Monday. He expressed sorrow that the government was depriving the people of the constituencies of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and Khwaja Salman Rafiq their right of representation in the Punjab Assembly by denying them their production orders. He alleged that government had summoned the Punjab Assembly session on Friday only to avoid the embarrassment of having debates on the increasing problems of dengue, problems in the health sector, and worsening law and order.

Senior party leaders including Waris Kallu, Rana Mashood, Khalil Tahir Sandhu, Azma Zahid Bukhari, Samiullah Khan, Zeeshan Rafiq, Ch Iqbal Gujjar, Ataullah Tarar and others also attended the meeting. Rana Iqbal said Punjab government was least careful about controlling the law and order situation in the province where lawlessness was increasing with every passing day. He also alleged the government was not taking proper measures to control the dengue epidemic. He said the people of Punjab were anxiously waiting and praying for the return of the PML-N government which had in the past controlled dengue from spreading by taking remarkable measures.

conference: Punjab University, in collaboration with Centre for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) Islamabad, will organise a conference on “Kashmir freedom struggle a full spectrum review after illegal Indian annexation on August 5” on Tuesday (today) at 10am at Law College’s Dr Pervez Hassan Environmental Law Centre.

Expats: Overseas Pakistanis send 22 billion dollars in the form of foreign exchange every year to the country and strengthen the economy. We shall resolve their complaints and issues, said Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar while addressing a seminar here on Monday.

He said Pakistanis living in any corner of the world can lodge their complaint online through OPC web portal. The hardworking team of OPC then follows up the case through proper channel.