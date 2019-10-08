Zero tolerance for Gutka, mawa, mainpuri sellers: Additional IG

KARACHI: The Additional IG Karachi, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has warned of zero tolerance policy against those selling Gutka, mawa and mainpuri who can face imprisonment for up to ten year under section 337-J.

He said suspects arrested for drug peddling get bailed out due to lack of laboratory reports since the chemical examination laboratory is inactive in Sindh. Memon said three DNA experts are being deputed in every police station. “In the past, Rs22,000 were spent for one DNA test but these experts will do the same job and are being trained with the collaboration of the University of Karachi,” he said. He said drug addicts are also involved in street crimes. The addl IG Karachi said only five per cent citizens complain about mobile phone snatching, which helps 95% criminals against whom their is neither a complaint nor any testimony.”