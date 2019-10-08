close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

Zaib, Shahzadi, Mina excel in ladies golf

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

LAHORE: Zaib-un-Nisa (Royal Palm), competing in the handicap category zero to 15, Shahzadi Gulfam (Garrison),competing in handicap category 16-24 and Mina Zainab (Royal Palm) competing in handicap category 25-36 won honours and top prizes in the 18-hole stroke-play of 1st Hi Tech Ladies Golf Tournament at the Royal Palm Golf Course. During the course of this 18 holes competition, the participating ladies showed ample vigor and application of golfing skills to come up with match winning scores through an intense and relentless effort. As for the scores the best gross round was produced by Zaib un Nisa who carded an impressive gross 78 which turned out to be the best round of the day. Another prominent one who put up a good round was Shahzadi Gulfam. In the race for honours in net category the best one in handicap category 25-36 was Mrs Ayesha Hamid while in handicap category 16-24 the outstanding one was Iman Ali Shah. And in the girls section the prime one to shine was Hadiyah Osama. At the conclusion of the event the prizes were awarded to the ladies by Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan, Chief Justice Lahore High Court, and Mrs Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan.

