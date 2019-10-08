Bilawal says ‘selected govt’ should quit before year-end

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Monday the “selected government” should step down before the end of the year, Geo News reported.

Speaking about Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s planned protest march, the PPP chairman said he was lending political and moral support to Maulana Fazlur Rehman.Bilawal said if the options continued to shrink then his party would have no option but to take an extreme step such as to hold protest in Islamabad.

While referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s earlier statement about giving food and container to demonstrators, Bilawal said now Maulana Fazl was going to march and the Prime Minister should fulfil

his words.

Earlier, the PPP chairman sought an explanation from the Foreign Office during a session of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee for Human Rights, about an earlier statement of the Prime Minister related to Al-Qaeda. Following which the Foreign Office officials explained the statement was being taken out of context.