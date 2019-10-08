Haynes, Jonassen shine as Australia win 17 in a row

BRISBANE: Rachael Haynes’ maiden century and Jess Jonassen’s four-wicket haul powered Australia women to their 17th consecutive win in One-day Internationals (ODIs) as they beat Sri Lanka women by 110 runs in the second match on Monday.

It was the home side’s 16th win in the ICC Women’s Championship, and it gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It also meant they equalled their own record for consecutive victories in ODIs, a feat they had previously achieved when they won 17 games on the trot from December 1997 to February 1999.

Haynes had scored a half-century in the first ODI, and she picked up where she left off at the Allan Border Field, putting on back-to-back century partnerships with Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning.

The Victorian batter scored her maiden international century off 120 balls, before being dismissed for 118 in the 45th over. Her 132-ball stay included eight hits to the fence.

The hosts finished with 282-8 on the scoreboard. For Sri Lanka, the required rate of 5.66 against a quality attack demanded a steady approach from ball one of the chase. Their captain Chamari Athapaththu and Anushka Sanjeevani, the openers, did manage to see through the opening burst, before Jonassen removed the skipper in her first over for 14.