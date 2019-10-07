close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
October 7, 2019

PVF honours volleyball teams

Sports

 
October 7, 2019

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The Pakistan Volleyball Federation hosted a reception at a local hotel in honour of its senior and under-23 teams for their good performance in the recently-held in Asian Championship. Chairman PVF Ch Mohammad Yaqoob was the chief guest of the ceremony while senior vice president Sohail Khawar Mir, Punjab volleyball president Sohail Habib, Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shamsa Hashami, former volleyball team captain Irfan Nawaz and several other officials were also present there.

