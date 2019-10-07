close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
October 7, 2019

PMA hails decision to block medical practice of pharmacists

National

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has welcomed the decision of Health Department Punjab that pharmacists cannot do medical practice.

This is a just decision and doctors appreciate it, said PMA leaders in a meeting, chaired by Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, and attended by Prof Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat, Dr Iram Shahzadi, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Bushra Haq, Dr Ahmad Naeem Akhtar, Dr Izhar Ahmad, Prof Dr Tanveer Anwar, and others. The PMA clarified that the president and general secretary of the Association Lahore chapter had attended the meeting at the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab under the direction of the Lahore High Court Lahore.

