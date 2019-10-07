close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

DHQ Hospital staffer booked for shifting patient to mortuary

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

MALAKWAL: Police on Sunday booked an admin officer of the DHQ Hospital for shifting a patient to a mortuary.

Reportedly, an unidentified patient was brought to the DHQ Hospital Mandi Bahauddin on October 1, 2019. The patient was reportedly an addict and he had no attendant.

Admin Officer Kashif Hussain allegedly shifted him to the mortuary instead of a ward for treatment. Later, news was flashed by electronic as well as print media regarding the incident. DC Mehtab Waseem Azhar took strict notice of the issue and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

DHQ Hospital MS Dr Muhammad Abid also formed an inquiry committee to probe into the matter. After an inquiry, the inquiry committee said that four hospital officials, including Kashif Hussain, were involved in the incident.

On the application of MS Dr Abid, City police have registered a case against AO Kashif Hussain under sections 188 and 342.

The committee also forwarded a report to the Punjab Health secretary to take further action against the accused under the PEEDA Act.

