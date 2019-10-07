Couple killed for honour in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A couple was gunned down allegedly in the name of honour in the limits of Chamkani Police Station on Sunday.

An official said that

police were informed

by the villagers that a young man and a woman had been killed by unidentified people inside a house in the Jhagra village.

The official said the victim was identified as Jawad who had married the woman a few months back against the will of the families. Police said a case was registered and investigation launched.