Aiwan-i-Sadr will glow pink tonight

Islamabad : The Aiwan-i-Sadr will glow pink tonight (Monday) as part of celebrations for the ongoing breast cancer awareness month.

The Pink Ribbon, which will hold the event in collaboration with the Aiwan-i-Sadr and the Ministry of National Health Services, said the National Breast Cancer Awareness Month initiative was a reminder of the importance of mammograms and early detection as well as a way to honour breast cancer victims and survivors.

It said President Dr Arif Alvi, the First Lady, and Pink Ribbon CEO Omer Aftab would attend the ceremony.

The Pink Ribbon said pink lights would also illuminate all other buildings of the Constitution Avenue, including PTA Headquarters, Cabinet Division, Parliament House, Supreme Court, PM Secretariat, Foreign Office, Wafaqi Mohtasib and FBR.