Al-Beruni’s services highlighted

LAHORE:The 40th sitting of Gosha-e-Gayan was held at Alhamra Art Centre here on Sunday. Famous scholar Dr Tariq Shareef Zada highlighted services and works of great Muslim scientist Al-Beruni.

During the session, he highlighted the early life, art, personality and services of great scientist and scholar Al-Beruni. He said because of his work, the world has entered the great age of science which is truly remarkable.

Executive Director, Lahore Arts Council, Athar Ali said: “Renowned Muslim scientists are the proud chapter of our history. The world is benefiting from their services and their work is an asset to all of us. Alhamra is organising regular events and programmes to remember its heroes and we will continue this effort.” Gosha-e-Gayan is regular features of Alhamra in which Lahore Arts Council pays tributes to great personalities and introduced their accomplishments to the new generation.