Gas theft at factory detected

A raiding party of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) detected gas theft at an ice factory and disconnected its gas connection. The team raided the factory and found an illegal gas supply connection from the main line at Batti Chowk near Bund Road. The team disconnected the gas supply and submitted an application to police station concerned for registration of a case.
