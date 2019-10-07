close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

Gas theft at factory detected

Lahore

A raiding party of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) detected gas theft at an ice factory and disconnected its gas connection. The team raided the factory and found an illegal gas supply connection from the main line at Batti Chowk near Bund Road. The team disconnected the gas supply and submitted an application to police station concerned for registration of a case.

