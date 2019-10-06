New water schemes for Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : Chairman of Aab Pak Authority (APA) and DC Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar has said that Punjab Government has set up this authority to provide clean drinking water to the citizens so that they remain safe from various diseases. He said the authority would repair old water schemes and launch new water schemes. He said members of national and provincial assemblies would be member of this authority. He was addressing a meeting of this Authority along with Punjab Minister for Literacy & Informal Education Raja Rashid Hafiz here on Saturday.

The DC said that Aab Pak Authority will work to improve the water supply system in the city and participation of community will also be ensured in this scheme. He said under this programme parliamentarians will provide proposals of water supply in their areas and action will be taken to implement these proposals immediately.