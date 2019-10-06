Another death due to dengue takes tally to 20

Rawalpindi : Death of another patient here at Benazir Bhutto Hospital due to dengue fever in last 24 hours has taken the total number of deaths so far caused by the infection at the allied hospitals to 20.

The dengue fever outbreak that is going on uncontrolled in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has claimed 20 lives in last one month at the allied hospitals, 11 at Holy Family Hospital and nine at BBH.

On Saturday, as many as 16 patients were undergoing treatment at high dependency units of allied hospitals including 13 patients suffering from dengue shock syndrome (DSS), the most critical and complicated form of dengue fever.

In last 24 hours, the allied hospitals received as many as 216 confirmed patients of dengue fever while results in 140 cases were being awaited by the three teaching hospitals on Saturday. To date, a total of 6613 patients have been tested positive for the infection at the allied hospitals including 3466 patients at HFH, 1781 patients at BBH and 1366 patients at District Headquarters Hospital.

On Saturday, World Health Organisation arranged a dengue awareness event at Rawalpindi Railway Station. WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala along with officials from Pakistan Railways initiated the awareness campaign on dengue.

The awareness activity was a part of a series of dengue awareness raising campaigns initiated by WHO in hospitals and public places. Dr Palitha Mahipala along with WHO staff and related officials visited and distributed messages and important information on prevention and control of dengue fever at the railway station. The team distributed awareness material carrying prevention and control measures among public at the railway station.