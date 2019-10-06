close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

One killed in Sukkur attack

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

SUKKUR: A man was shot dead while several got injuries and a woman was kidnapped by the assailants at Daharki in Ghotki. Khalil shot dead Wajid Ali and injured Munir, Aqeel, Ihsan and Maqbool when he attacked Ghulam Ali’s house. Khalil also took away his sister Gul Pari who had married Ghulam Ali in the court.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan