One killed in Sukkur attack

SUKKUR: A man was shot dead while several got injuries and a woman was kidnapped by the assailants at Daharki in Ghotki. Khalil shot dead Wajid Ali and injured Munir, Aqeel, Ihsan and Maqbool when he attacked Ghulam Ali’s house. Khalil also took away his sister Gul Pari who had married Ghulam Ali in the court.
