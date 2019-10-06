close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MRM
Muhammad Riaz Mayar
October 6, 2019

Child Protection Court inaugurated in Mardan

National

MRM
Muhammad Riaz Mayar
October 6, 2019

MARDAN: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth inaugurated the Child Protection Court here on Saturday.

Registrar Khwaja Wajihuddin later told a press conference that establishing child protection courts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was aimed at providing speedy justice to the children as envisaged in the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act, 2010 and the Constitution.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan