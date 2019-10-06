Child Protection Court inaugurated in Mardan

MARDAN: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth inaugurated the Child Protection Court here on Saturday.

Registrar Khwaja Wajihuddin later told a press conference that establishing child protection courts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was aimed at providing speedy justice to the children as envisaged in the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act, 2010 and the Constitution.