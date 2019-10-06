Giving clean chit to 90 Panama Leaks accused a cruel joke: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said giving a clean chit to 90 accused named in the Panama Leaks in the amnesty scheme is a cruel joke with the ongoing so-called accountability drive.

“Jamaat-e-Islami wants across-the-board accountability. Corruption free Pakistan is our objective,” he said while addressing JI Central Executive Committee at Mansoora on Saturday which discussed the prevailing political and Kashmir situation.

He said PM Imran Khan had only tweeted and made speeches as solutions for the Kashmir issue, and it seemed that he had forgotten the Kashmir issue after an emotional speech at UN, since the government had badly failed to take any single step on the issue in line with the aspirations of the nation.

The meeting expressed regret over the silence of the international community on worst human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir. As the JI is organizing a “Save Kashmir March” at Lahore’s Mall Road on Sunday, it was hoped that thousands of Lahorites will participate in the historic march.