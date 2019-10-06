Oman hockey team suffer yet another defeat

LAHORE: Pakistan Development Squad defeated the visiting Oman hockey team in the fourth match by seven goals at Johar Town Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Despite the focus was on cricket due to Pakistan and Sri Lanka T20 encounter at Gaddafi Stadium, a healthy crowd which loves hockey were present at the stadium. The match was given colour with the arrival of Governor Punjab Ch Ghulam Sarwar was welcomed by the Pakistan Hockey Federation official and former hockey players.

Pakistan team having hit the target seven times did not allow Oman forwards to even come close to their danger area. Pakistan led the first half by four goals and added another three in the second session. Drag flick specialist Amjad Ali Khan converted three goals while Samiullah, Ali Aziz and Shan Irshad shared one goal each.

Earlier in third match of the series, Pakistan Development Squad blanked out Oman by four goals at the same venue, Pakistan opened the score in the first quarter and that one goal remained intact till the half time. Amjad Ali Khan found the cage in the fourth minute of the match through a penalty corner. As of the remaining three goals that came in the third quarter and all of them were field goals came in the 34th, 44th and 50th minutes of the match. Two goals were scored by Hammad Anjum and one by Rana Abdul Waheed.