KP-BOIT to use smart investment attraction techniques

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) will use smart investment attraction techniques to woo local and foreign investors to the province.

This was stated by the KP-BOIT Chief Executive Officer Hassan Daud Butt while briefing Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan, who visited the board on Friday. The special assistant received the briefing on the functions of the board along with the plans, said a press release. Hassan Daud Butt said website would be improved and used to attract local and foreign investment to the province as part of the smart investment attraction techniques.

He stated that Ease of Doing Business (EODB) was the priority of the government, hoping the KP province would be ahead of others in promoting the businesses. Hassan Daud Butt said the KP-BOIT would reach out to local investors, including leading industrialists and highlight the opportunities available to them in KP.

The special assistant to chief minister directed the CEO to work in collaboration with other formations of the Industries Department which includes Small Industries Development Board, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company, Printing Press and the University of Technology, Nowshera, etc.

He said technical education should be an area of focus which, he believed, would lead to youth employment and generate economic activity in the province. Abdul Karim Khan stressed exploring investment opportunities in the merged districts. He appreciated the efforts and performance of KP-BOIT and assured his support to the CEO.