Revoking of Article 370 in IOK: HRCP concerned over Indian SC giving govt 28 days to file reply

ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Friday strongly condemned the failure of the Indian government to lift the lockdown on some ten million Kashmiris, who continue to face gross human rights violations at the hands of the state.

“It has now been two months since the Indian government revoked the special status of Occupied Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian constitution and placed the region under curfew.

“The HRCP is alarmed by continuing reports that thousands of Kashmiris – including minors – are being arbitrarily detained, that demonstrations are quelled by force, and that people’s access to food and medicines is increasingly tight,” the HRCP said in a statement.

“This level of unremitting intimidation speaks poorly of any democratically elected government. It is also disappointing to see that the otherwise progressive Indian Supreme Court has given the state 28 days to reply to petitioners who have filed pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370, but given the latter only a week to file their responses,” it added.

The Indian government’s failure to appreciate the grave implications of fuelling regional tension is highly irresponsible. Both India and Pakistan have a duty to their citizens to maintain peace in the region. This cannot be done if ten million Kashmiris are effectively stripped of their fundamental rights.