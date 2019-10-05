Bikes, car destroyed as transformer blows up

LAHORE: A transformer blew up after catching fire outside Alfalah Building on The Mall, destroying several bikes and a car on Friday.

Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency and controlled the fire. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident. As the transformer exploded, huge flames billowed into the sky. It created panic in the locality.

Man dies: A 28-year-old man was killed by a speeding truck in the Lorry Adda police limits on Friday. The victim, yet to be identified, was on his way near Lohay Wala Pul when a truck hit and killed him. Police collected the evidences from the crime scene.

IG: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan offered condoles to the family of Sub-Inspector Ahmad Ali who died during duty at Central Police Office here. The IG directed the Welfare and Finance additional IG to immediately pay the burial expenses to the family of the deceased police official.

He also asked the additional IG to ensure clearance of the outstanding dues of the deceased without any delay. The IG said timely payment of Ahmad Ali’s dues to his family must be ensured and his family should be taken care of.

The IG said to his family that the officers and officials who laid their lives while performing official duties were asset to the department and welfare of their families would be ensured.