Djokovic stuns Japan Open with machine-like tennis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: World number one Novak Djokovic on Friday put on a stunning show of supremacy at the Japan Open with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Lucas Pouille of France.
The Serb overwhelmed his opponent in the quarter-final match, showering Pouille with a barrage of powerful, precision shots to deep, wide corners mixed with delicate drop shots.
“I am not a machine. But I did play like one today,” he said after their 50-minute contest.
“This was one of the best matches I played this year. Very, very pleased with the way I feel and played on the court,” said Djokovic.
“I am looking forward to another battle tomorrow, hopefully I will be able to keep up with this quality of tennis.”
In the semi-finals, Djokovic will face 2017 Japan Open champion David Goffin of Belgium, who also comfortably defeated Chung Hyeon of South Korea 6-2, 6-2.
TOKYO: World number one Novak Djokovic on Friday put on a stunning show of supremacy at the Japan Open with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Lucas Pouille of France.
The Serb overwhelmed his opponent in the quarter-final match, showering Pouille with a barrage of powerful, precision shots to deep, wide corners mixed with delicate drop shots.
“I am not a machine. But I did play like one today,” he said after their 50-minute contest.
“This was one of the best matches I played this year. Very, very pleased with the way I feel and played on the court,” said Djokovic.
“I am looking forward to another battle tomorrow, hopefully I will be able to keep up with this quality of tennis.”
In the semi-finals, Djokovic will face 2017 Japan Open champion David Goffin of Belgium, who also comfortably defeated Chung Hyeon of South Korea 6-2, 6-2.