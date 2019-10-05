Djokovic stuns Japan Open with machine-like tennis

TOKYO: World number one Novak Djokovic on Friday put on a stunning show of supremacy at the Japan Open with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Lucas Pouille of France.

The Serb overwhelmed his opponent in the quarter-final match, showering Pouille with a barrage of powerful, precision shots to deep, wide corners mixed with delicate drop shots.

“I am not a machine. But I did play like one today,” he said after their 50-minute contest.

“This was one of the best matches I played this year. Very, very pleased with the way I feel and played on the court,” said Djokovic.

“I am looking forward to another battle tomorrow, hopefully I will be able to keep up with this quality of tennis.”

In the semi-finals, Djokovic will face 2017 Japan Open champion David Goffin of Belgium, who also comfortably defeated Chung Hyeon of South Korea 6-2, 6-2.